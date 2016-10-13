Perjury charge against former Penn State AD dismissed

One count of perjury against Tim Curley, Penn State’s former athletic director, was dismissed Thursday afternoon.
Berks County Senior Judge John Boccabella took over the case, according to court documents. He heard arguments Thursday over the charges against three former Penn State administrators — Graham Spanier, Gary Schultz and Curley. Charges also include endangering the welfare of children and failure to properly report suspected abuse.
The charges stem from the Sandusky Scandal. Former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was convicted of dozens of child sex offenses, and several Penn State administrators and former coach Joe Paterno were fired after Sandusky was indicted.
Fallout of the scandal included crippling sanctions against Penn State’s football program and the vacating of 111 of Paterno’s and the program’s wins, which were later restored.
This story will be updated.
