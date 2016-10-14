State police investigate Curtin Township burglary

State police at Rockview are investigating a Curtin Township burglary that reportedly occurred Thursday morning.
According to a state police news release, an unknown person gained access to the Little Marsh Creek Road residence sometime between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday by kicking in the rear entry door. This individual then searched through the residence causing “a substantial amount of damage within the interior of the home.”
The person is reported to have taken a Dan Wesson .357-caliber revolver handgun, numerous bottles of prescription medication and a large amount of expensive jewelry before fleeing the scene, police said.
Also on Thursday about six miles away, police said, state police at Lamar responded to a report of a second burglary, possibly linked to the first. Two white males wearing black hoodies were seen leaving the residence in a dark gray or blue Nissan or Toyota car.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cpl. Michael Gray at the state police Rockview base at 355-7545.
