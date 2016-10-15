Thefts reported during State High football game in Dauphin County

The State College Area High School football team was the target of an alleged string of thefts Friday night in Dauphin County.
Lower Paxton Township Police Cpl. Greg Sumbury said the thefts happened during a varsity football game against the Central Dauphin East Panthers and State College Little Lions.
The incidents were also reported Friday night to Lower Paxton Township police.
“The gist is that someone entered the State High locker room during the game,” Sumbury said.
He declined to say how many items were reported stolen, or specifics of what police are doing to follow up, but is assuring the public there is an ongoing investigation.
Items reported stolen included cellphones and wallets, Sumbury said.
