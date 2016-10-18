College Township man faces attempted rape charges

A College Township man is in custody after accusations of attempted rape by a female acquaintance.
According to the criminal complaint filed Sunday by State College police, officers responded to a 911 call at about 7 p.m. Sunday along the 100 block of Macduff Circle in College Township for reports of a woman screaming for help. Officers learned en route that the woman was safe inside a nearby house.
On arrival, officers spoke with the woman who reported that she had been staying with Daniel Jeyes, 25, since Oct. 7, police said. During the past week or so, she said, Jeyes had allegedly begun to make sexual advances on her, allegedly exposing himself to her on numerous occasions.
The woman said she and Jeyes were in the basement shooting pool when he allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her, police said. Jeyes began moving toward her, she said, and she struck him with a pool stick to keep him away.
He allegedly grabbed her and put her in a bear hug, police said, before throwing her to the ground. She said she struck her head on the pool table before hitting the ground.
He allegedly tried to get on top of her, police said, before she was able to escape through the basement door into the yard. She allegedly began screaming for help and was able to make it to the neighbor’s house.
Jeyes allegedly tried to pull her away, police said, but stepped away when the residents came to the door. The residents then called 911.
Officers canvassed the area and talked to several witnesses who allegedly saw part of the incident or heard the screaming, police said. The woman was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of a head wound.
Jeyes was taken into custody that evening without incident, police said. He allegedly told officers the woman had asked him to rape her.
Jeyes was arraigned Monday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of attempted rape and attempted sexual assault and three misdemeanor charges of simple assault, false imprisonment and indecent exposure. Bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments