Brothers charged with burglary and assault

Two brothers are accused of entering an apartment and starting a fight.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, officers responded to a report of an assault along Levashire Heights on Tuesday. Officers made contact with the resident, who said Jing Hui Mai, 22, and his brother Hao Hui Mai, 23, of Eastchester, N.Y., allegedly fought with him.
The resident said he was in his girlfriend’s room when he heard a knock at the door, police said. Jing Hui Mai and Hao Hui Mai were inside the apartment and Hao Hui Mai was asking to speak with the girlfriend.
When the resident refused, police said, Hao Hui Mai allegedly threw the resident to the ground and punched him several times in the face and upper torso. Officers observed minor injuries, including a laceration above his eyebrows and the phone in his pocket had been broken.
A witness said she came out of her room when she heard a loud bang and allegedly saw Hao Hui Mai on top of the resident while Jing Hui Mai kicked the resident, police said. A second witness said he had come to the apartment with the brothers but didn’t go inside until after the alleged fight started and he attempted to break it up.
The resident allegedly told officers the door was unlocked, but no one had given Hao Hui Mai or Jing Hui Mai permission to enter, police said.
Both were arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of burglary, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of criminal trespassing. Bail for both was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments