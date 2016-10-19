Delaware man waives hearing on felony charges

A Delaware man facing felony criminal trespassing charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
According to the complaint filed by State College police, officers responded to a 911 call at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday along East Fairmount Avenue. The call indicated a male had broken into a nearby residence.
Officers encountered Matthew Evans, 20, of Newark, Del., accompanied by the residents of the house, police said. Officers also observed that a side door had been smashed open and numerous pieces of glass and wood were inside the living room.
The residents allegedly stated that Evans did not live at the residence and they did not give him permission to enter, police said. They allegedly heard a loud bang on the first floor, and Evans had made his way up to their bedroom on the third floor.
The residents allegedly said Evans appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was not violent, police said. They allegedly persuaded him down to the first floor and called 911, saying the side door had been locked when they went to bed.
Evans was taken into custody, police said, and was observed to have blood on his hands. He allegedly stated the door was already broken before he arrived but he didn’t seem completely aware of his surroundings.
He also had the odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his speech, police said. The residents estimated the damage to be about $1,000.
Evans was arraigned Sunday, according to court documents, and charged with two felony criminal trespassing counts and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. He posted bail Tuesday and waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments