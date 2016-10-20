Homeless man arrested on terroristic threat charges

State College police arrested a homeless man Monday after he allegedly threatened someone with a hammer.
According to the complaint filed by State College police, officers responded Monday to a call on West College Avenue where “a male was said to be chasing (a second individual) with a hammer.” Officers found David Turner, 55, in a room inside the residence with a claw hammer on a shelf near him.
The resident of the building, who referred to Turner as his roommate, stated he had returned to the residence to make a phone call to his wife, police said. While he was talking on the phone, he allegedly noticed Turner standing behind him holding a claw hammer.
The resident told officers Turner began to move closer to him with the hammer raised, police said, and allegedly told him to “keep quiet or else I’m going to hit you.” The resident allegedly backed away from Turner but was followed until he was pinned against a wall.
The resident said he kept quiet and turned his phone off, police said. Turner then allegedly walked back to his bedroom.
The resident told officers he believed he would have been struck if he had not complied, police said. Turner was staying in a structure used to house homeless people and had only been there a few days.
Turner was arraigned Monday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Bail was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 26.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
