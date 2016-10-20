Corrections officer found guilty in dog’s hot car death

The corrections officer in charge of handling Totti, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, was found guilty of cruelty to animals.
Former Sgt. Chad Holland, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s Office, was charged with animal cruelty after an investigation by the Department of Corrections and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Holland left Totti in a car unattended after a morning of training exercises on July 7 at Rockview prison. He returned three hours later to the vehicle, which had its windows and doors closed, on a day when the temperature was above 85 degrees. Totti was unresponsive and later died.
Totti’s death sparked protests in the community that called for justice. The prison increased security after the dog’s death. And Holland wasn’t charged until late August.
Holland, according to the DA’s Office, was an assistant K9 trainer for nine years. Training on July 7, according to what Holland reported, began early in the day to avoid forecasted hot temperatures.
He turned the vehicle off and unloaded narcotic training aids from it at about noon, leaving Totti inside. He also took a phone call while unloading the vehicle and entered a building. He did not return to put Totti in his kennel, which was about 10 feet away.
Members of the Drug Interdiction Unit applied ice to Totti and took him to a veterinary clinic when he was found, but he died after a seizure.
Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker sentenced Holland to two days in the Centre County Correctional Facility and a $300 fine.
Comments