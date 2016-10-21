Police say woman at fault after running into path of vehicle that struck her

A 21-year-old woman was charged Thursday night after she allegedly walked in front of a vehicle that hit her.
State College police said the woman did not walk in a crosswalk and was intoxicated.
Carly Shank, of Audubon, was cited for public drunkenness and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
She was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.315 percent after police said they administered a test on the woman.
According to the accident report, police responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday to South Garner Street for a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Police said the driver of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling on the 200 block of South Garner about 15 mph during heavy rainfall when a female ran into the vehicle’s path.
Police said the driver indicated he “slammed on his brakes, but was unable to avoid contact.”
The driver then exited the vehicle to check on the woman, police said.
Two witnesses were interviewed by police and corroborated the driver’s story.
They both allegedly said, “Shank ran out into the roadway without even looking,” according to information from police.
Police also said they spoke to Shank, who told them she had no recollection of the incident and appeared to be uninjured, but was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front bumper area, the police report said.
