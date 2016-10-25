Former Penn State player must register as sex offender

A former Penn State tight end has been sentenced to five years of probation.
Wilkerson entered into a egotistic plea agreement, pleading guilty to the third count in his case, indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
According to Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine, the prosecution agreed not to press another count of indecent assault without consent and merged a harassment count. All three charges were misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident in which Wilkerson, who had been drinking, fell asleep in the bed of a sober 24-year-old woman. The woman later woke to an underwear-clad Wilkerson kissing and touching her before exposing himself and masturbating.
Wilkerson was suspended by Penn State in March when the charges were pressed. He was released from the team a month later.
In his Tuesday sentencing hearing, Wilkerson's attorney said the former football player would be returning to his home in Maryland, where he now works full-time.
The victim was present in the courtroom. Wilkerson's attorney told Grine the woman had been consulted about the plea.
Wilkerson was identified as a Tier 2 sex offender and will be required to register with the state as such.
