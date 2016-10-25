Man continued resisting arrest after he was tased twice, police say

He had a “strong” odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, police said. He was also leaning on a vehicle with his head resting on his arms when police arrived on the scene at a Penn State tailgating party in the RV lot.
Two police officers were on patrol when they were stopped to assist the man who others said wandered into their tailgate.
The man, 19-year-old Ryan Rosas Geyer, ignored police requests for his name and to sit on the ground. One police officer grasped Geyer’s arm, because he was unstable. Geyer then allegedly pushed and punched the officer in the face.
A second police officer tased Geyer in the back and leg, but he allegedly continued to resist arrest. Geyer was eventually handcuffed behind his back.
Geyer was taken to the Penn State Police station and evaluated by University EMS for intoxication and taser injuries. The officer who was punched suffered a bruised eye and lost his eyeglasses.
Geyer was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and two summary offenses.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2.
Comments