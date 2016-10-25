Patton Township bank robber sentenced

A Connellsville man will be spending years in state prison after robbing a Patton Township bank.
Cecil Barnhart pleaded guilty in September to bank robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to those three crimes. On Tuesday, Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine delivered a sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison.
Barnhart admitted to robbing the Citizens Bank in August 2015. In addition to his incarceration, he was directed to pay $2,952 in restitution.
Barnhart, 62, has a prior record of bank robbery and was in prison from September 2003 to February 2010 for a spree of bank robberies through Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia that netted $73,000.
Grine structured the sentence to run concurrent to another stint behind bars.
Barnhart pleaded guilty to robbery by threat to inflict bodily injury in January in Cambria County. Two days after the Citizens Bank heist, he robbed a Richland Township Rite Aid in that county. He received a sentence of 2-5 years for that crime.
That means that, with a total sentence of up to 12 years, Barnhart may be 74 when he leaves prison.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
