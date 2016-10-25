Crime

October 25, 2016 2:40 PM

State College police searching for this man

From CDT staff reports

State College police are seeking information about James Daniel Sciacca.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Sciacca allegedly assaulted a woman on Thursday in Boalsburg, and there is a warrant out for his arrest. He faces three counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment. He is a 38-year-old white male, 5-feet, 11-inches, 230-pounds with brown, balding hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location should contact police at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip.

