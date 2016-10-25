He hit her, picked her up and forced her into his vehicle, police say

A man faces charges of unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal mischief.
A woman told police it started Saturday night in Beaver Stadium during the football game. She said that Zachary Harold Frid, of Columbus, Ohio attempted to fight with multiple people as they left the stadium. Outside of the stadium he allegedly hit her, picked her up and forced her into his vehicle. She also told police that he damaged her phone so that she couldn’t call anyone.
Frid, 24, allegedly drove at about 90 mph, causing the car to fishtail at times. She told police that she jumped from the vehicle after it slowed down to about 10 mph to get away from Frid.
She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the Bellefonte EMS station by a witness, according to police.
Frid was unable to post bail. His preliminary hearing is at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Comments