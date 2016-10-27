Inmate charged with assault of corrections officer at Benner state prison

An inmate at Benner state prison has been charged with assault of a corrections officer.
Thomas E. Bannon, 48, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
At about 3:10 p.m. on Oct 16., Bannon allegedly assaulted corrections officer Tyler Ribblett, who was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment, according to the affidavit.
Ribblett told Trooper Jay Pollick, who’s investigating the incident, that he was in the control center and Bannon was in the library when the inmate said he wanted to leave, according to the affidavit.
Bannon was advised that there were five minutes left, according to the affidavit. Bannon then started making comments to “let me out now.”
Ribblett told Pollick he went to the door to speak with Bannon and advised him to back up as he opened the door, according to the affidavit.
As Ribblett opened the door, Bannon allegedly charged at him and a struggle ensued until other corrections officers arrived. Ribblett received a laceration on his upper left bicep, along with bruising, scratches and abrasions on his arm and neck, according to the affidavit.
Pollick wrote that he reviewed video surveillance of the incident.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
