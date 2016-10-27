19-year-old facing felony statutory sexual assault charges

A man has been charged with various felony counts related to having sex with a minor.
Alex Grayson Decker, 19, of Pennsylvania Furnace, is charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; aggravated indecent assault; corruption of a minor; unlawful contact with a minor; obscene and other sexual materials and performances; along with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of a minor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
State College police received a Childline Law Enforcement referral from Centre County Children and Youth Services on Sept. 20, according to the affidavit.
The report indicated that a 14-year-old told her doctor that she met Decker on a social media site. She told the doctor that she and Decker had sex during the last week of August in the women’s bathroom at Orchard Park, according to the affidavit.
The minor and her mother met with Detective Chris Weaver and Officer Ted Hubler, who then obtained the minor’s phone. A forensic examination of the phone turned up Snapchat messages that detailed Decker meeting the minor to have sex, according to the affidavit.
In addition, a nude photograph of Decker was recovered from the phone.
Police ran a computer check to find Decker, and his cellphone number was listed, according to the affidavit.
Using Facebook photos and his Pennsylvania driver’s license, police were able to positively identify Decker as the man in the nude photograph, according to the affidavit.
The minor was then interviewed at the Center County Child Advocacy Center and disclosed the details of the incident, according to the affidavit. The minor stated that “she had conversations with Decker about his age and her age and the fact that he could get in trouble for having contact with her,” according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 3, police served a search warrant on Decker for his cellphone at his home in Pennsylvania Furnace, according to the affidavit.
Police analyzed Decker’s phone and found the same nude photo on the 14-year-old’s phone.
When police told Decker that the minor reported that he had sex with her at Orchard Park, he said, “she didn’t do anything she didn’t want to do,” according to the affidavit.
Unsecured bail has been set at $100,000.
Decker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2.
Comments