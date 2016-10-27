State College police release photos of suspected rioters

State College police posted pictures of suspected rioters.
About 5,000 to 10,000 fans swarmed downtown State College and some caused about $30,000 worth of property damage after Penn State’s win over Ohio State.
State College police Chief John Gardner updated the public about the investigation on Tuesday.
Police hope more people will submit videos and pictures to identify those who participated in destroying public and private property.
“We’re interested in vigorously prosecuting individuals responsible for these acts, and secondly referring them to the university’s student conduct (office) to be dealt with appropriately up there,” Gardner said on Tuesday.
