Crime

October 29, 2016 11:48 PM

Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot someone

From CDT staff reports

A man, who police said was not from the area, was jailed Friday night and is awaiting a hearing Monday after allegedly threatening to shoot someone.

Gregory Zielinski was charged by State College police with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Lt. Brad Smail said Zielinski, a middle-aged man, told a parking enforcement officer that he would shoot him.

The incident was reported to police 6:13 p.m. Friday at 100 E. College Ave.

Smail said that upon further investigation, police found the suspect with no gun.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

State College's new police chief shares law enforcement philosophy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos