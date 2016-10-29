Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot someone

A man, who police said was not from the area, was jailed Friday night and is awaiting a hearing Monday after allegedly threatening to shoot someone.
Gregory Zielinski was charged by State College police with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Lt. Brad Smail said Zielinski, a middle-aged man, told a parking enforcement officer that he would shoot him.
The incident was reported to police 6:13 p.m. Friday at 100 E. College Ave.
Smail said that upon further investigation, police found the suspect with no gun.
