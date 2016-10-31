Woman allegedly admits to lying to police about indecent assault

A Port Matilda woman was recently charged with two misdemeanors stemming from what state police at Philipsburg have said is a false report of an indecent assault.
Kristin Arlene Kessling, 41, allegedly accused a man who she knows of making sexual advances toward her at about 10 p.m. July 27 after they had dinner in State College. She allegedly told police that she rejected him in her home and tried to push him off, at which point he became agitated, pushed her back and threatened her.
Police did not specify what Kessling accused him of saying.
Kessling said he left her home at about 11:30 p.m. July 27, according to police. Authorities said that Kessling then tried to contact him nine times “to calm him down and/or to get him to come back to the scene” when police responded to her home.
Kessling allegedly told police in a written statement that she believed the man drugged her. She was then transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a drug screening.
Police interviewed Kessling again on Aug. 17 and noted evidence that contradicted her story. She allegedly admitted that she lied.
Kessling was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
