He was found in the bar with his hand down her pants, police say

A Valencia man is facing indecent assault charges stemming from a night of reported drinking in downtown State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed Friday by the State College police, staff at Local Whiskey contacted police on Oct. 6 requesting an officer to speak to a woman at the bar. Officers spoke to a woman and her friends who allegedly said they had been kicked out of the Phyrst due to intoxication.
The woman and a friend waited on a bench to be walked home when a man allegedly came up and offered to get them back in the bar, police said. When that failed, he allegedly offered to take them into Local Whiskey, and they agreed.
The man allegedly brought the woman and the friend to a group of about 15 other men, police said. The friend allegedly said they were welcoming at first, but when she briefly walked away and returned, the man had his hand on the woman’s buttocks.
The friend told officers the man said he wanted to “hook up” with her, police said. The friend tried to get the woman to leave, but couldn’t get her to come along.
The friend said she ran to her nearby home and woke a second friend who was sober and told her what happened, police said. The second friend allegedly ran to the bar and found the woman unconscious on the man’s shoulder with his hand down her pants.
The second friend walked the woman home, police said, and allegedly told bar staff what happened. She later returned to the bar to fill out an incident form and talk to police.
Using video from the bar, ID readers and credit card receipts, police were able to identify the man as Robert McChesney, 54, police said. Bar staff also told police he was staying at a local hotel.
Police were able to locate McChesney on Oct. 6, police said, and he agreed to come in to make a statement. McChesney allegedly said he had been drinking most of the day and recalled meeting some women and trying to help them get into the bar.
He said he couldn’t recall exactly what had occurred in the bar, police said, and apologized several times saying the whiskey caused the behavior.
McChesney was arraigned via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia and charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent, and a summary charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
