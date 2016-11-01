Alleged altercation leads to fractured jaw, criminal charges

A State College man is facing simple assault charges after a fight on the date of the Penn State-Ohio State football game.
According to the criminal complaint filed Monday by State College police, officers were called by Mount Nittany Medical Center emergency room staff at about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Staff said a person had sustained injuries after an assault in the frat zone.
The 17-year-old was leaving the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity with friends when they were allegedly verbally assaulted for wearing Ohio State jerseys, police said. Thomas McCain, 20, allegedly followed the group to the corner of East Fairmount Avenue and Berry Alley where the incident turned physical.
McClain was allegedly grabbed from behind during the altercation, turned and struck the wrong person in the jaw, police said, causing a fracture and knocking the person out briefly.
The fracture required surgery to fix, police said. Recovery includes a wired jaw and liquid diet for six to eight weeks.
McClain was arraigned via summons Monday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 21.
