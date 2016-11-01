Bellefonte woman faces third-offense felony theft charges

A Bellefonte woman is facing her third charge of retail theft, upgrading the charge to a felony count.
According to the criminal complaint filed Oct. 18 by State College police, officers were called at about 4:20 p.m. June 4 to Macy’s at the Nittany Mall. There they met asset protection staff, who had detained Amber Gummo, 29.
Staff said they had been doing surveillance on Gummo as she walked through the store with a small child in a stroller, police said. Allegedly, they had witnessed her place several items in the bottom of the stroller before leaving the store.
She allegedly exited the mall before being stopped by staff, police said. When approached, she allegedly told staff she was going to her car to get her credit card and was not trying to steal anything.
The items totaled about $175, police said. Gummo had been arrested for retail theft twice in 2014.
She was arraigned Oct. 24 before District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
