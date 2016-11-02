Millheim man charged with felony robbery

A Millheim man facing felony robbery charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
According to the complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers responded to a robbery call at about 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Millheim Hotel. Troopers spoke to a patron of the hotel, who said he met two other individuals at the hotel the prior evening.
The three conversed and smoked throughout the evening, police said, and the patron allegedly stated the two men were able to observe he had a “significant amount of cash” in his wallet. The patron allegedly stated that at about 1:30 a.m., all three walked to a gravel parking lot in the rear of the hotel to smoke a cigarette.
A “physical altercation” ensued, police said, and the patron allegedly stated he soon found himself on the ground with his wallet taken from him. The other two men then fled the scene.
Troopers identified one of the men as Jeffrey Cunrod, 25, of Millheim, police said. Cunrod was allegedly overheard saying he was going to assault the patron.
The patron’s driver’s license, various cards and personal effects were located in a dumpster behind Cunrod’s residence, police said. A witness also observed the patron picking himself up off the ground after the alleged assault, saying the two men took his wallet.
On Oct. 22, troopers interviewed the second man, who allegedly admitted to being at the hotel the previous evening, police said. The man allegedly confirmed the patron’s account of a fight in the parking lot, but said he was “play fighting” with Cunrod when the patron ended up on the ground.
The man admitted fleeing the scene, police said, but said he was chasing Cunrod. No charges against the man could be found.
Cunrod was taken into custody Friday, police said, and arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents. He was charged with felony counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Bail was set at $10,000, court documents said. After waiving his preliminary hearing, the case will move toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
