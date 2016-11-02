Pleasant Gap man waives preliminary hearing on drug charges

A Pleasant Gap man facing felony drug possession charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Spring Township police, Terrance Geier, 37, of Pleasant Gap, was stopped by a patrol officer at about 8:50 p.m. April 22. Geier’s driver’s side tail light was allegedly out as he was traveling west on East Bishop Street.
Geier admitted that his driver’s license was suspended and he shouldn’t have been driving, police said. He allegedly showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Geier allegedly initially denied having anything in the car and said he wouldn’t consent to a search, police said. When the officer said the odor of marijuana gave him probable cause to search the car, Geier allegedly admitted to having a bag of marijuana under the passenger seat.
A search of the car allegedly resulted in a 23-gram bag of suspected marijuana and a smoking device, police said. A search of Geier allegedly resulted in a smoking device, a white pill, a metal spoon with pink powder on it, a syringe containing a pink solution, an electronic scale and a cellphone.
Geier was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw, police said. The resulting toxicology report indicated amphetamine and THC in the sample.
A warranted search of the cellphone revealed texts discussing meeting up with individuals over “smoke” and “green,” police said.
Geier was arraigned Oct. 27 before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail was set at $75,000, court documents said. The case moves toward trial.
