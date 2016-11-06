Abduction reported in State College, police say

State College police said in a release that a college-aged woman reported she was abducted on Sunday.
Authorities said it occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Nittany Avenue and Locust Lane.
The woman told police she was grabbed by a white, heavy-set man, who allegedly forced her into his silver Chrysler minivan with a gray interior, and drove for about 10 to 15 minutes before she escaped.
She flagged down an Uber driver, according to police, and was driven to her residence.
Police described the man as about 55 to 60 years old, between 6-feet, 2-inches to 6-feet, 6-inches tall with shoulder length white and gray hair and a short, cropped beard. He wore a blue and white baseball cap and a light blue sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the reported abduction should call police at 234-7150 or submit an email or an anonymous tip.
