State College man faces felony burglary charges

A State College man accused of entering several apartments in Ferguson Township is facing felony burglary and criminal trespassing charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Blue Course Drive for a report of a man attempting to get into several apartments. The man was initially described as acting “like he may be on something.”
During their search, officers observed a man matching the caller’s description exiting a ground-floor bedroom window, police said. The window screen had been pried open and the window blinds were being pulled out as he exited.
Officers caught up with the man and identified him as Mayukh Bhowmick, 21, police said. Bhowmick reportedly admitted to entering two apartments — one through a window and one through an open front door.
Officers spoke with the original caller, police said, who reported seeing a male matching Bhowmick’s description enter through his bedroom window before allegedly throwing a red chair off his balcony onto the ground. The man then left and began trying to enter other apartments in the building.
Officers also spoke with two other witnesses, police said, including the resident whose bedroom window Bhowmick was seen exiting, who reported that a man had entered her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were in bed. A second resident reported a male matching his description had entered through his unlocked front door.
Bhowmick was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing as well as a summary charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
