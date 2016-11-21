Howard man facing charges after allegedly pulling knife

A Howard man is facing assault charges after allegedly pulling a knife on another man.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers responded to a “domestic-related assault” at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday along Walnut Street in Howard Township. It was reported that one person had already fled the scene.
Troopers talked to the resident who reported that David Guinn, 34, had arrived home after a night of drinking, police said. The resident had injured his toe in an unrelated issue and had called 911 emergency services.
Guinn allegedly became upset at the resident, police said, believing the resident had called the police on him. The resident reportedly told Guinn to leave, trying to move him out to the porch, but Guinn refused.
A physical altercation began during which Guinn allegedly threw the resident to the ground, police said. He reportedly drew a knife, holding it to the resident’s throat and threatened to kill him.
He then fled the scene, police said.
Guinn was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 30.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
