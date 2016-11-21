State College man charged with resisting arrest, public drunkenness

A State College man was pepper-sprayed and arrested Saturday evening after allegedly refusing to leave the downtown Sheetz.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Sheetz on South Pugh Street for a report of an intoxicated male who was refusing to leave.
Officers spoke with the man, identified as Michael Richards, 28, who was reportedly drinking an alcoholic beverage in the store, police said. He was allegedly observed to be “manifestly intoxicated,” smelling of alcohol and swaying.
Richards was told to put down his beverage and provide identification twice, police said, but reportedly refused. He began to walk toward the exit when he was informed he was being placed under arrest.
Officers attempted to place Richards in handcuffs, but he resisted, police said, pushing past officers toward the exit. Richards reportedly fought with two police officers and two security personnel as officers struggled to handcuff him for several minutes.
Officers were forced to use pepper spray to gain compliance, police said.
Richards was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and loitering and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 30.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
