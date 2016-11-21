I-80 traffic stop nets four pounds of marijuana

A California man is facing felony possession charges in Centre County after a traffic stop uncovered several pounds of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police western canine units, Vadim Strawn, 45, of Calabasas, Calif., was stopped at about 1:20 a.m. Friday along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. The vehicle was described has having “very dark window tint.”
During the stop, the trooper allegedly observed criminal indications, police said, growing concerned that Strawn was traveling for criminal activities. A consented search of the vehicle allegedly yielded $10,000 in cash and four vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana totaling 4.3 pounds.
Strawn was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.
