Charges dropped against Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee will not face a jury for the rest of his federal child-related charges.
The former Harris Township Supervisor and ex-Boal Mansion and Columbus Chapel CEO was convicted on federal counts of receiving, possessing and producing child pornography and tampering with evidence in March. In October, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
But Lee still had charges to face.
There were the two charges that started the case in October 2014. Counts one and two of the federal indictment were for coercion and enticement and transportation of minors to engage in sexual activity. Then there were counts seven and eight, additional counts of the same charges added in September 2015.
Those counts were severed from the pornography charges at the defense’s request and tried separately.
On Monday, assistant U.S. attorney Meredith Taylor filed a motion to dismiss the remaining charges.
Taylor, who filed a letter with the court last week saying that her office was reviewing the case to make recommendations on how to proceed, pointed to Lee, 68, already being given a sentence that could keep him in prison until he is 86, with an additional provision that he have “a lifetime of supervised release” afterward.
Lee’s attorney Kyle Rude has filed several requests over the two years his client has spent in custody asking that Lee be granted bail based on health problems, including vertigo.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann granted the request.
The federal charges came nine years after Lee was charged with indecent assault in Centre County for a case involving two boys staying at the mansion. Lee received an accelerated rehabilitative disposition sentence in that case, a program that allowed him to complete certain steps and have his record expunged.
State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, introduced legislation to prevent ARD in similar situations.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments