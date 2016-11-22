Man facing charges for allegedly threatening police with chainsaw

An Osceola Mills man has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening state troopers with a chainsaw.
Joseph James Komisar, 53, was also charged with two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault and one count of summary harassment.
He is charged with two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct for the incident that led up to alleged altercation with police. Komisar was arraigned Monday and is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of a total of $150,000 bail.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, a woman called police on Sunday because Komisar would not leave her Osceola Mills residence. She told officers that when she asked him to leave, he shoved her. When he eventually did go outside, he pounded on the windows and doors, reportedly threatening her and another woman in the home. He left the area and returned with a chainsaw.
By pushing in a window he was able to gain entry into the home while the chainsaw was running, yelling at the woman and her friend, she told police. He allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the house. They were able to retreat to a neighbor’s house where they called police.
When police arrived at the residence and asked Komisar to leave, he allegedly switched on the chainsaw. He then allegedly threatened to kill the two state troopers. According to police, Komisar then struck and broke a portion of the glass in the door and the blind with the chainsaw. The troopers backed away and called for assistance. Komisar called to them from an upstairs window, allegedly threatening to harm them as he continued to operate the chainsaw. The chainsaw damaged the window blinds and cut several holes in the walls of the bedroom, according to the complaint.
Additional officers arrived on the scene but said they were unable to engage Komisar in conversation. Police say Komisar had secured all the doors of the residence and appeared to be staying in an upstairs bedroom.
Entry was made into the kitchen using the woman’s key. Officers said Komisar was at the top of the stairs holding a small knife. After a few minutes of conversation, Komisar placed the knife on the ground and walked down the steps where he was taken into custody.
While he was being transported from the scene, he allegedly became irate at the troopers, threatening one and spitting on him.
Komisar’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 at the Clearfield County Jail.
