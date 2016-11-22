Man restrained after allegedly fighting with EMS, hospital staff

A Doylestown man is facing assault charges after allegations of violence against EMS personnel.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers received a call at about 11:15 p.m. Oct. 21 about an intoxicated man along East Beaver Avenue. The caller claimed not to know who the man was, but was worried he was going to fall in traffic.
Upon arrival, officers identified the man as Michael T. Smith, 19, who was showing “obvious signs of alcohol intoxication,” police said. Due to alleged level of intoxication, EMS was called and Smith was escorted to an ambulance for transport to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
A short time later, police said, the ambulance requested police assistance due to Smith becoming violent. He reportedly made several attempts to strike EMS personnel, hitting one paramedic and causing a minor injury.
Smith was placed in handcuffs and an officer remained with him in the ambulance for the remainder of the trip, police said.
At the hospital, Smith was reported as “extremely disorderly,” police said, as he allegedly screamed profanities despite warnings by police and hospital staff. He reportedly refused to remain in bed or cooperate with medical treatment and had to be held down by four hospital security guards.
As staff attempted to place Smith in restraints, police said, he allegedly tried to bite a guard and spit at security until he was sedated.
Smith was arraigned via summons Monday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and faces two misdemeanor charges of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and summary charges of harassment, public drunkenness and the purchase of alcohol by a minor. A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 21.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
