State College man faces child pornography charges

A State College man has been placed on house arrest with conditions following his federal court arraignment on child pornography charges.
Alexander Pringle, 32, who lives on Blue Course Drive, pleaded not guilty Monday when he was arraigned in U.S. Middle District Court.
He had been indicted Nov. 10 on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, but the document remained sealed until his arraignment.
Pringle is alleged to have distributed between June 30, 2010, and April 29, 2011, at least one visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
During the same time period he is accused of possessing images and videos of children younger than 12 and prepubescent children engaged in actual and simulated intercourse.
The images also contained a lascivious exhibition of genitals and pubic areas, the charges state.
The indictment includes a forfeiture clause for a computer tower and two hard drives that contain the alleged pornographic material.
In addition to house arrest, Pringle may not have unsupervised conduct with minors and may not use a computer without permission.
Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle III also ordered him to surrender his passport, refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages, submit to drug tests and not possess a firearm.
