Man locked himself in bathroom, threatened to injure others with knife, police say

A Hunlock Creek man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday after being accused of entering a State College apartment with a knife.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, at about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 22, officers responded to the Bellaire Avenue apartment where a male who was not a tenant or guest had reportedly locked himself inside a bathroom. The man was allegedly threatening to injure someone with a knife.
The man was identified as Kyle Dunay, 19, police said, who reportedly had a spring-loaded knife in his possession. A witness stated Dunay had locked himself in the bathroom for about an hour and was yelling profanities, kicking and punching the bathroom door and threatening to hurt someone with the knife.
He was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of an offensive weapon and summary charges of disorderly conduct and the purchase of alcohol by a minor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Dunay waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. The case now moves toward trial.
