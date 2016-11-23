Crime

Former bus driver waives preliminary hearing on sex assault charges

From CDT staff reports

A former bus driver contracted by the State College Area School District waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Matthew S. Dunlap, 25, of Port Matilda, faces several felony charges, including statutory sexual assault of a minor, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor. Charges also include two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Dunlap initiated a “sexting” relationship with the minor in January when she was 15 years old, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

During the summer, Dunlap engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor on three separate occasions, according to the release.

According to the release, he remains incarcerated in the Centre County Correctional Facility on $200,000 monetary bail. Dunlap’s case next goes to the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

