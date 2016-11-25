State College man arrested for attempting to flee police

A State College man is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to flee police after a crash in Rush Township on Wednesday evening.
According to a news release from state police at Philipsburg, numerous motorists reported an erratic driver traveling along several roads in the county. The driver was spotted by troopers at the intersection of Red Oak Lane and Port Matilda Highway.
The driver, identified as Tad Rimmey, 53, reportedly turned onto Red Oak in front of the marked police car and struck a stone pillar. He then allegedly backed up and drove past the police car while troopers had their emergency lights activated.
The brief pursuit ended at the end of Red Oak where he was taken into custody, police said.
Rimmey was charged with felony attempting to elude police, misdemeanor driving under the influence charges and other summary charges, according to court documents. Bail was set at $10,000.
