State police seek information on Munson burglary

State police in Philipsburg are seeking information regarding a criminal trespassing in Rush Township earlier in the week.
According to a police news release, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chestnut Street garage in Munson. A man was reportedly found on the second floor of the garage and had been there an undetermined amount of time.
Police did not say if the man took anything from the garage.
He was described by police as possibly in his early 20s, short, with a thin build and curly hair. He was wearing work boots, dirty blue jeans, a dark jacket, a dark beanie and a navy blue bandanna over his face. He also had a gauged piercing in his right ear.
The man fled on foot out the back door of the garage and into the wooded area behind the residence, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the state police at 342-3370.
