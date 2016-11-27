2 men facing charges after End Zone incident

Two men are facing charges after an early morning incident outside the End Zone Nightclub in Huston Township on Saturday.
According to police a 24-year-old patron of the club was asked to leave at about 3 a.m. due to his unspecified behavior. Once outside the club, he allegedly became loud and aggressive.
A 24-year-old employee of the End Zone then grabbed and struck the patron as he was leaving the premises, according to police.
The patron was charged with harassment, and the employee with disorderly conduct.
