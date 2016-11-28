Woman accused of performing sexual acts on dog

A woman from Curwensville is accused of having intercourse with a dog.
The woman is known to police, but authorities have not released her identity.
State police at Clearfield said the alleged incident occurred at 2:24 p.m. Monday at a private residence on Windy Hill Road in Curwensville. Trooper Kerry Jodon is investigating the case. Charges will be filed and the woman will be arraigned before Judge Richard A. Ireland.
Police declined to provide the woman’s identity and what charges will be filed.
