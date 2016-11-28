‘She feared that she was going to die or pass out,’ police say

Assault charges have been filed following reports of a domestic dispute in Millheim.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers were dispatched at about 10 a.m. Friday to a residence along Penn Street. The complainant reported an incident had occurred at about 2:30 a.m. that morning in the parking area.
The caller said that Jason Zimmerman, 38, of Millmont, grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her repeatedly into the side window of her vehicle, police said. He then allegedly choked her by putting both hands around her neck.
The caller reported “she feared that she was going to die or pass out.”
Prior to calling 911, police said, the caller claimed Zimmerman accused her of stealing money. A second altercation ensued where he reportedly stomped on her left knee and tried to take her cellphone so she couldn’t call 911.
Troopers allegedly observed swelling and discoloration on the caller’s nose, police said, as well as a mark on her forehead and cuts on her hands.
Zimmerman was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Bail was set at 10 percent of $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 7.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
