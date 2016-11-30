Man bound for trial in alleged assault of unconscious woman

Robert McChesney, 54, of Valencia, took a step closer to trial Wednesday when a judge found enough evidence to proceed at a preliminary hearing.
McChesney was charged with indecent assault in October after an incident at Local Whiskey in downtown State College.
According to the Centre County District Attorney’s office, testimony came from a witness who was a roommate of the woman McChesney was accused of assaulting.
The witness said McChesney was a stranger to the woman in question. They met while she was “visibly intoxicated” outside another bar, according to the DA’s office.
Later, he was seen with his hand inside the woman’s pants, rubbing her while she lay passed out and unconscious on his shoulder in the middle of Local Whiskey, according to court reports.
The roommate testified that she notified the bar and spoke to police about the incident after waking her friend and helping her get home.
According to police, McChesney was identified by a combination of credit card receipts, ID readers and bar video.
District Judge Carmine Prestia bound the case over for trial on misdemeanor counts of indecent assault against an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent.
McChesney, who was served via summons in October, remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail, but Prestia ordered him to have no contact with the woman or witnesses in the case.
District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said her office argued for secured bail but was disappointed.
“The crime of a man in his 50s coming into town, drinking, assaulting an unconscious young girl in public is so disturbing and serious,” she said. “Plus he is not from here. We felt he is a danger to others.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
