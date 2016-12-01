Penn State student faces resisting arrest, public drunkenness charges

A Penn State student is facing resisting arrest and underage drinking charges after allegedly fighting with an officer and ambulance staff in September.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, at about 1:50 a.m. Sept. 28, a bicycle patrol officer spotted Matthew Kelsall, 20, of Little Neck, N.Y., allegedly “swaying from side to side while standing on the sidewalk” near the HUB lawn. When Kelsall saw the officer, he reportedly began walking north before taking off in a run.
While running, police said, he intentionally knocked a large metal trash can to the ground, spilling the contents.
When the officer made contact with Kelsall, he was reportedly observed to have glassy, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath, police said. He initially provided the officer with a Pennsylvania license bearing an age of 21, but the photo did not look like him.
When asked for his Penn State ID, police said, he provided the officer with a New York license bearing his name and his true age. Kelsall allegedly advised he had been given the first license so he could buy alcohol in downtown State College.
University Ambulance Services were called, police said, who decided to transport Kelsall to Mount Nittany Medical Center for an alcohol overdose. A breath test had reportedly revealed a BAC of .168 percent.
While at Mount Nittany, Kelsall reportedly became disorderly, police said, and attempted to unstrap himself from the gurney to escape. The officer and ambulance staff had to restrain him.
The officer allegedly had to wrestle Kelsall’s hands behind his back to handcuff him when he refused to comply, police said.
Kelsall was arraigned via summons Wednesday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and faces two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and several summary counts including public drunkenness and the purchase of alcohol by a minor. A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 4.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
