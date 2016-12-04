Police may seek arrests over Penn State celebration, damage

Police in State College are weighing possible arrests after the celebration of Penn State’s Big Ten championship caused minor property damage.
Lt. Bradley Smail on Sunday said the damage included broken streetlamps and signposts in the off-campus area dubbed Beaver Canyon.
Smail said that after telling fans to leave or be subject to arrest, his department used pepper spray but not tear gas to disburse the crowd sometime before 3 a.m.
“We won against Ohio State, that wasn’t supposed to happen, we qualified and now this is happening,” Penn State fan and student Aditya Naik said early Sunday morning. “Basically were so happy we have to riot. It’s kind of sad, but that’s what happening.”
Police say a large crowd of students and fans gathered as the team rallied late Saturday for a comeback win over Wisconsin. Penn State is now heading to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. The team will face the University of Southern California.
