Clarence man charged with felony criminal trespassing

A Clarence man is facing felony trespassing charges after police allegedly found him asleep in a Boggs Township tavern.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers responded to a call of a trespass in progress at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday at Brenda’s Tavern along Runville Road. The resident in the upstairs apartment reported that he heard a loud bang at the entrance to the building and heard objects being moved around inside.
The resident believed it was the same person he observed about an hour before who attempted to get in the front entrance of the bar, police said. The “highly intoxicated” individual was told the business was closed and he needed to leave.
A search of the lower hallways revealed Joshua Stasko, 25, asleep in a closed storage closet, police said. Stasko was reportedly “visibly intoxicated” and believed he was in Snow Shoe when asked where he thought he was.
Stasko was taken into custody at that point, police said.
The owner of the tavern reported that a large group of people celebrating a birthday had arrived at the bar in a bus, police said. They later left at about 1 a.m.
Video surveillance showed the bus returned to the bar at about 5:40 a.m. and dropped off three individuals, police said, including Stasko. Two left in a vehicle, and Stasko was allegedly seen walking around the front side of the tavern.
Stasko reportedly said at the station that he remembered driving to a bar in Milesburg to get on a bus rented by a friend, police said. The group went to the tavern for a while, then took them to Snow Shoe for the rest of the night.
He allegedly claimed he didn’t remember anything from that point until being awakened by police, police said.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing and other summary charges. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments