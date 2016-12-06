Police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown riot photos

State College police are asking for assistance in identifying several individuals believed to be associated with the destructive celebration late Saturday in downtown State College.
Police released a series of photographs Monday that can be viewed on the State College Borough website. They’re seeking identification of the individuals depicted or additional photo submissions.
Police reported Monday that four people have so far been identified for their parts in the destruction, and felony charges will soon follow. An estimate for the total cost of the damages has not yet been compiled.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State College police at 234-7150 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.statecollegepa.us/589/Anonymous-Tip.
