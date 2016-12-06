State police warn of scam targeting the elderly

State police at Rockview are warning of scam artists targeting elderly victims in the Centre County area.
According to a police news release, troopers were contacted by two separate individuals over the age of 65 this past weekend. Both reported they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars.
During the call, police said, the individuals were told their grandson was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge. They were instructed to purchase gift cards over the phone and provide the caller with the card information for bail money.
It was later discovered that neither grandsons were arrested, police said. Total losses between the two totaled $31,000.
Troopers provided the following prevention tips:
▪ Don’t ever pay any fines/costs/bail money over the phone.
▪ Never give out your credit card information over the phone unless you’re certain you’re dealing with a reputable firm.
▪ Refuse to be rushed into anything.
▪ Call the police to report the incident immediately.
Comments