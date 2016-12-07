State trooper gets time served, probation in domestic abuse

A state trooper found guilty of assaulting his wife after a trial in October was in court Tuesday for sentencing.
In October, Terry Drew Jordan, 47, of Clearfield, was acquitted of the more serious charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, but the jury determined he was guilty of simple assault. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman gave him a sentence of 168 days to one year in jail and one year consecutive probation. That is the amount of time Jordan was in jail while the case made its way through the court system. Jordan must complete anger management counseling and have a drug/alcohol assessment.
Jordan had been accused of beating his wife and threatening her while he had a gun to her head during an incident at their home in April.
Until his arrest, Jordan was part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s security detail. According to Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr., because this was an incident of domestic violence, Jordan will not be permitted to carry a firearm, which would end his 18-year career with the state police.
Jordan testified in own defense at the trial, saying he and his wife were arguing about his extramarital affair when she punched him in the mouth for saying he should go see his ex-girlfriend. He said that her injuries were the result of her falling into a wall after he pushed her away from him.
