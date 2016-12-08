State College police investigate damaged motorcycle

State College police are seeking an individual in a case of criminal mischief.
According to police, at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a motorcycle was damaged outside of Primanti Brothers restaurant along Hiester Street. The male suspect was seen on surveillance footage causing the damage.
Three males were seen walking on East Calder Way when they came upon the parked motorcycle, police said. One of the males knocked over the bike before all ran off.
The suspect is described as a white male with a small build and dark hair, police said. He was wearing a number 10 basketball jersey over a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip online.
