He told her ‘I oughta kill you’ as she held a baby

A Philipsburg man is facing felony assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman holding an infant.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper responded to a report of an assault at about 7:30 p.m. Monday along Kepp Road in Rush Township. On arrival, the trooper spoke with a female resident who was being treated by EMS.
She said that Scott Bell, 48, was living at the residence with her adult daughter since August.
Bell had allegedly stated “Nobody in this house knows how to cook. When she confronted Bell, he charged at her in the living room and butted her in the forehead, knocking her head backward.
He reportedly drew back his fist and said he was going to hit her, police said, but opened his hand and grabbed her by the throat. As he allegedly choked her, he stated “I oughta kill you.”
She pushed him away, police said. During the entire assault, the woman was holding her 3-month-old grandchild.
Bell was located a short time later at an abandoned residence in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, police said. He was taken into custody.
He stated to troopers that he wasn’t exactly sure what happened, police said, indicating he was frustrated due to “too many people living at the residence.” Bell allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol.
Bell was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment and a summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
