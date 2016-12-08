He took a trip to State College. How he did it is a felony, police said.

According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday along University Drive. The caller reported that his son, Kyle Horn, 25, of Middletown, Conn., showed up at his residence and was “acting oddly.”
Horn told his father he had driven to State College in a vehicle that was given to him, police said. The caller believed the vehicle may have been stolen due to the responses he received from Horn.
Upon calling the police, Horn fled the area on foot.
A silver Subaru with Connecticut registration was located along University near the caller’s house. A registration check revealed the car had been reported stolen at about 2:20 a.m. that morning in Middletown, Conn.
The report was confirmed by the Middletown police, police said. The owner was contacted and reportedly stated he did not know Horn nor give him permission to use the car.
Horn was taken into custody Tuesday and arraigned before Distict Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents. He was charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
Bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
